Asian Brands Rush To Conquer Off Road Market

A funny thing has happened on the way to crossovers supplanting sedans as America's "normal" car format: They got boring. That's not surprising. Roughly two-thirds of vehicle models sold today are SUVs or crossovers, and the remaining mix is small-volume sedans (save a few, like Camry, Accord, Civic, and Corolla). And the rest are pickups—it's own gargantuan segment. Now the overall ubiquity of SUVs and crossovers has led to a vanilla-with-sprinkles vs. vanilla-with-whipped-cream problem. To stand out, SUV makers are leaning on an ironic solution: They're making their SUVs into SUVs again!



Read Article