Assembly Required Later: Ford Begins Shipping Incomplete Vehicles To Sell

Ford will sell and deliver vehicles without certain semiconductors or related components and have dealerships install them at a later date.



In an effort to deal with parts shortages, Ford will send vehicles without chips controlling non-safety critical features to dealers who will be able to sell them. The automaker will then send the necessary chips within one year for dealers to install in the vehicles. Ford executives reportedly told dealers of the plan during a meeting in Las Vegas. Auto News notes that it remains unclear when shipments of these vehicles will commence nor is it known which specific Ford models will be impacted.



