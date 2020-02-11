Aston Martin Boss Reveals Advanced Mercedes EV Tech To Start Appearing In 5 Years

Remember the Cygnet? The glorified Toyota iQ introduced to help Aston Martin meet the European Union's stringent emissions regulations was rumored to get an electric version in 2013, but it never happened.

Fast forward to 2018, the Lagonda All-Terrain signaled the revival of the luxury sub-brand with an emphasis on EVs and was followed a year later by the Lagonda Vision. The two concepts will remain merely showcars for the time being as the Lagonda’s relaunch won’t happen before the middle of the decade.