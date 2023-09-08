Aston Martin Bringing Mystery Sports Car To Monterey Car Week

Aston Martin is a carmaker with a global presence, but it very rarely happens for it to reveal a brand-new model in locations outside its home country. Yet next week the Brits will pull the wraps off a new model one ocean and a continent away during the Monterey Car Week. At the time of writing the details on the new model are non-existent, and the only thing we've got from Aston Martin is that we will witness a world-first debut of a new model. The unveiling will take place on August 18 in Pebble Beach and, naturally, it got us all worked up in anticipation. Especially when thinking about what the company has been up to lately.



