Aston Martin Bumps Vantage S Horsepower Up To 671

Earlier this year, Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark told Auto Express the firm needed to “focus its attention on customer retention and giving buyers reason to upgrade their cars”. First came the uprated DBX S – the company’s most powerful SUV – and now it has launched its hardest, most focused sports car to date: the Aston Martin Vantage S.

Following in the footsteps of the previous-generation V8 and V12 Vantage S models launched in 2011 and 2013 respectively, the new Vantage S is based on the recently updated second-generation car. It gains a modest uplift in power from 656bhp to 671bhp, but torque is unchanged at 800Nm.