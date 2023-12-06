Aston Martin CTO Says Formula 1 Technology Will Influence It's Road Cars

Roberto Fedeli joined Aston Martin as chief technology officer a year ago.

The Italian enjoyed a 26-year career at Ferrari, which culminated in him leading development of the LaFerrari hypercar, then held roles at BMW and FCA. He came to Aston Martin to be reunited with Amedeo Felisa, who was joining as CEO – the same role he had held at Ferrari in Fedeli’s time there.

The first car developed under him at Aston Martin, where he oversees a team of around 800 engineers as chief technology officer, was the new DB12.