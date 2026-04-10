Aston Martin Caught Testing Wild New Batmobile Like Concept

Aston Martin is working on something wild. At least that's what a new video that popped up on social media suggests. It shows a rather unusual, high-performance vehicle being tested at what appears to be an airfield.

What is it? Well, it looks a bit like a Formula One car, it borrows heavily from the Valkyrie AMR Pro, but I can also spot IndyCar elements. It also looks like the type of vehicle Batman would drive nowadays. I'm just going to admit it: I don't know what this contraption may be.