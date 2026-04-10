Aston Martin Caught Testing Wild New Batmobile Like Concept

Agent009 submitted on 4/10/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:48:05 AM

Views : 146 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Aston Martin is working on something wild. At least that's what a new video that popped up on social media suggests. It shows a rather unusual, high-performance vehicle being tested at what appears to be an airfield.
   
What is it? Well, it looks a bit like a Formula One car, it borrows heavily from the Valkyrie AMR Pro, but I can also spot IndyCar elements. It also looks like the type of vehicle Batman would drive nowadays. I'm just going to admit it: I don't know what this contraption may be.


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Aston Martin Caught Testing Wild New Batmobile Like Concept

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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