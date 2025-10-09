Aston Martin Celebrates 60 Years Of The Volante With Exclusive Special Editions

Sixty years ago, Aston Martin introduced the Short Chassis Volante, a droptop that spanned the brief gap between the legendary DB5 and its DB6 predecessor. But while the car itself may be somewhat unremarkable – Aston had built convertibles before – it nevertheless marked the first time the company used that word, Italian for "flying," in reference to its cars. In the intervening six decades, Volante has become shorthand for Aston Martin convertibles, and the Q bespoke division is celebrating that important milestone with the 60th Anniversary of Volante special edition, available on the Vanquish and DB12. Whether you go for the DB12 or the Vanquish, the 60th Anniversary of Volante Edition comes draped in understated Pentland Green, a special color that's part of the Q lineup – ditto the Westminster Green convertible roof. Really setting the anniversary celebration apart is its anodized bronze grille finish, which is available through Q but will probably be uncommon on anything but the special edition. That's all the better, because the unique, warm finish to the vanes imparts an old-money look to the Volante, helping it stand out from the scads of green Aston Martins out there.



Read Article