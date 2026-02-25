Aston Martin Cuts 20% Of It's Workforce - CEO Blames Trump

Aston Martin has always sold drama, but lately it’s been happening mostly in the finance department. The British automaker has confirmed cutting up to 20 percent of its workforce after a tough 2025, which brought increased losses and a significant impact from global tariffs.

Unpleasant Financial Report Numbers

The numbers make for unpleasant reading. Revenue fell by 21 percent to £1.26 billion compared to 2024. Operating losses increased by 161 percent. For the fiscal year, the company recorded a loss of nearly half a billion pounds.

Car production fell by 10 percent to 5,448 units, significantly less than the over 6,600 cars just two years ago. This is not just a shake-up, but a serious crisis.