Aston Martin DB12 Begins Undressing In Public

Aston Martin has had a rough journey, going bankrupt not once but several times. The tides have turned after Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll invested in the company in 2020. Aston launched its first SUV, the DBX, and started the development of the successor to the DB11 and the Vantage. No fewer than eight new models are in the pipeline by 2025, signaling the most exciting times for the British brand. The recent investment made by Geely provides the necessary funding to carry on with building sports cars for James Bond of the future.



Read Article