Aston Martin DB12 Begins Undressing In Public

Agent009 submitted on 5/23/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:36:25 AM

Views : 420 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Aston Martin has had a rough journey, going bankrupt not once but several times. The tides have turned after Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll invested in the company in 2020. Aston launched its first SUV, the DBX, and started the development of the successor to the DB11 and the Vantage. No fewer than eight new models are in the pipeline by 2025, signaling the most exciting times for the British brand. The recent investment made by Geely provides the necessary funding to carry on with building sports cars for James Bond of the future.

Read Article


Aston Martin DB12 Begins Undressing In Public

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)