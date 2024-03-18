Aston Martin DBX707 Vs Ferrari Purosangue - Which Is The Better Flagship SUV?

Everything about them is supersize, from their kerb weights to their power outputs. But they’re also hugely enjoyable – and quite different in character. So which provides the bigger thrill? The DBX707 and Purosangue are the cars we should hate. At least according to the lazy and predictable narrative. Too big, too brash and too far removed from the heart of their respective brands, they take the supercar in dubious and distasteful directions. In seeking to define that most contentious of all high-performance segments, Aston Martin and Ferrari have entered a fraught field of battle. One that forces them to confront the challenges of applying their well-defined and fiercely protected values to cars that could be seen as the antithesis of everything they stand for. It is their Cayenne moment, but with more to lose.



