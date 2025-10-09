Aston Martin Debuts New Baby Stroller To Start Your Newborn Out On The Path To Success

It is the week of the IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany, the first major auto show of the fall in Europe, and everybody who's anybody is present there with one or more vehicles. Except for British luxury carmaker Aston Martin, which decided to skip the event.

Usually, when a car company is not attending an auto show, it doubles down on its position by releasing something that will move people's attention from the event. That something is usually a vehicle, in whatever form. But that's not what Aston Martin prepared.



The Brits announced, in the week of the IAA, a kind of Aston Martin you definitely weren't expecting to see: a range of strollers, carrycots, and accessories. That's right, the kind of objects one uses to move small kids around.