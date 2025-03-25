Aston Martin Debuts The 2026 Volante Vanquish V-12 Convertible

Depending on who you talk to, removing the roof on a performance car either makes it better or worse. When the performance car in question is a V-12 Aston Martin Vanquish, frankly we struggle to see the downside. But whether you prefer your grand tourer open or closed, you now have the option to do it in a V-12 Vanquish. Here's the 2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante. Thankfully, the powertrain is unchanged from the coupe. That means a 5.2-liter, twin-turbocharged 12-pot producing 824 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, all turning the rear tires through an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox. For the record, it's the most powerful front-engined production car you can get, be it hardtop or convertible. It's also the fastest, with a top speed of 214 mph—identical to the fixed-roof Vanquish.



Read Article