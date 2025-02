Aston Martin could use oscillating body structures on future performance EVs to simulate the experience of driving a V12-engined sports car, company boss Adrian Hallmark has hinted.

The British firm is currently developing its first production electric car, which is due to arrive by 2030.

It has a deal with EV start-up Lucid to use its electric motors, inverters and other technology, but Hallmark insisted that the cars would be true Astons.