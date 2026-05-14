Aston Martin Faces Bankruptcy For The 8th Time - This Time The Chinese Are Watching

Agent009 submitted on 5/14/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:17:33 AM

Views : 412 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.telegraph.co.uk

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Like its patron James Bond, Aston Martin’s suppliers are used to living life on the edge.
 
The iconic carmaker has gone bust seven times; meaning those that provide the parts to build its luxury vehicles are well-accustomed to operating under constant uncertainty.
 
A 2018 stock market listing was supposed to represent a break with its chequered past. Prospective new investors were sold a vision of a company primed for a bold new era of expansion that would enable Aston Martin to shake off its reputation as a niche brand to compete with the likes of Ferrari


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Aston Martin Faces Bankruptcy For The 8th Time - This Time The Chinese Are Watching

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