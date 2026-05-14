Aston Martin Faces Bankruptcy For The 8th Time - This Time The Chinese Are Watching

Like its patron James Bond, Aston Martin’s suppliers are used to living life on the edge.

The iconic carmaker has gone bust seven times; meaning those that provide the parts to build its luxury vehicles are well-accustomed to operating under constant uncertainty.

A 2018 stock market listing was supposed to represent a break with its chequered past. Prospective new investors were sold a vision of a company primed for a bold new era of expansion that would enable Aston Martin to shake off its reputation as a niche brand to compete with the likes of Ferrari