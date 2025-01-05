Aston Martin Feels The Pinch - Slashes Exports To US And Raises Prices

Aston Martin has announced that it is limiting new vehicle imports to the United States, all thanks to the unpredictable mess that is the newly-imposed tariffs. If that wasn’t enough fun, the brand also confirmed that it will be hiking local prices after a rather rocky first quarter.

In Q1 2025, Aston Martin’s revenues took a dive, falling from £267.7 million ($355.9 million) to £233.9 million ($311 million) year-over-year. Gross profit didn’t fare much better, slipping from £99.7 million ($132.5 million) to £65.2 million ($86.6 million).