Aston Martin Finances Are Imploding

Aston Martin is still struggling to turn its expensive new cars into a profitable business. The British automaker reported a £77.1 million ($101M) pretax loss in the third quarter of 2026, bringing its first-nine-month losses to £231.3M ($303M). While the latest results show some progress, the company still carries a massive debt burden, and its financial recovery remains a work in progress.

The numbers are particularly sobering in the bigger picture. Since Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll led the rescue of Aston Martin roughly six years ago, the company has accumulated approximately £2.3 billion in after-tax losses. Despite several rounds of investment, new product launches, and efforts to reposition the brand, the company has yet to achieve sustained profitability.