Aston Martin Investors Struggle To Prevent Chinese Takeover

Agent009 submitted on 1/3/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:09:18 AM

Views : 362 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Yew Tree investment group, led by Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll, has increased its ownership of the British automaker to 28.29%, reports Autocar.

The publication reveals that their investment was around 19% earlier this year, but after Chinese automaker Geely increased its stake a couple of months ago, Yew Tree and Stroll became suspicious. To ward off any chance of a hostile takeover, Aston Martin began soliciting more investment, and Yew Tree ultimately made a series of investments worth a total of roughly £50 million (over $60 million) over the past few months.

As you may recall, Aston Martin has been facing financial trouble for a long time, but Stroll and his group are clearly still confident that they can lead the iconic marque to greater success.



Read Article


Aston Martin Investors Struggle To Prevent Chinese Takeover

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)