Aston Martin Plans To Slay The Porsche 911 With New 656 HP Vantage

This is the new Aston Martin Vantage, a very heavily updated take on the two-seater sports model that’s taken a considerable step up in power, price and performance. Due to cost from around £165,000, the new Vantage will commence production in the next few months, with the first customer cars arriving in the second quarter of 2024.

Once considered the entry-level Aston Martin, the new Vantage has been pushed much further into the supercar space. The British sports car manufacturer has made the choice to target top-drawer Porsche 911 Turbo S and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, rather than the 911 Carrera that the old Vantage faced-off against. With this new positioning come heightened expectations but the Vantage already looks to be delivering the goods on paper with some monumental figures.


