Aston Martin Prepares To Defend Itself From A Chinese Takeover

Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll and his Yew Tree investment group have taken their shareholding in the firm to 28.29% - up from around 19% earlier this year - following a series of investments totalling around £50m in recent months, in an apparent bid to block Chinese car maker Geely from making an aggressive takeover bid.



The latest round of purchases from the Yew Tree consortium, which is led by Stroll but includes JCB’s Lord Anthony Bamford and biotech billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli, comes at a time that the share price in the financially beleaguered British sports car maker has recovered from a low of 90p in November to around £1.70 today. That values Aston Martin at £1.2bn, down from £4bn when it listed in 2018.



