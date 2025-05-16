Aston Martin Recalls Valkyrie Hypercars For Incorrect Fuse Box Screws

Aston Martin The Americas has issued a safety recall concerning 11 examples of the British automaker's most powerful road-going vehicle to date. Produced between May 1, 2024 and April 18, 2025 for model year 2024, the V12-powered brutes in question may exhibit a sudden loss of power steering and convenience functions. The root cause? According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, incorrect length screws have been used for attaching the rear fuse box closing panel. The incorrect screws may clash with the wiring harness from that area, thus explaining the loss of power steering and convenience functions. Customers may also notice a burning smell and even smoke. Aston Martin hasn't received any report potentially related to the recall condition. 205 vehicles were produced for non-US markets with the described recall condition, along with a further 54 for the United States of America. Of those 54, dealers have fixed 43 prior to delivery. The remaining 11 are still out there, and the remedy for them may include more than new screws.



