Aston Martin Rolls Back EV Plans In Favor Of Plug-In Hybrids

Aston Martin has pushed back its first electric car from 2025 to 2026, due to low consumer demand.

The company was scheduled to launch a high-riding, four-wheel-drive electric GT next year, but chairman Lawrence Stroll has told reporters that “consumer demand is not what we thought it was two years ago”, when the plans were first outlined.

He has confirmed that Aston Martin has designed four EVs but stopped short of confirming whether they're envisioned as direct replacements for the current line-up, which comprises three front-engined sports cars and the DBX SUV.