High levels of personalisation have pushed the average price of an Aston Martin to a record £213,000, but the firm has no plans to branch out into the luxury car market.

The company had to planned to launch luxury cars under previous CEO Andy Palmer, who was working on plans to revive the Lagonda marque as an all-electric rival to Bentley.

Lagonda was planned to offer a super-saloon and an SUV, which were previewed by concept cars in 2018 and 2019 respectively.