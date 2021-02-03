Aston Martin Teases DBX Lineup - PHEV Version To Have 800 HP

2019 was a dismal year for Aston Martin, but 2020 was even worse. While the DBX, the company's first-ever SUV, had a strong launch making up more than a quarter of the company's total sales in the last three months 2020, retail sales for the year were down by 32 percent compared to 2019 as the company struggled to cope with the challenges brought by the pandemic. To turn around its fortunes, Aston Martin is plotting a massive product onslaught. According to the company's investor report, the British automaker will launch as many as ten new models by 2023 with Mercedes technology, including the likelihood that the Valhalla will now have an AMG-sourced powertrain.



