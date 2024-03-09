Aston Martin Thunders On To The Scene With 823HP V12 Vanquish

Aston Martin has just raised the stakes once again with its next flagship front-engined sports car, relaunching a much loved nameplate in the process. The new Aston Martin Vanquish features lots of headline-grabbing numbers, including packing the most powerful iteration of the 5.2-litre V12 engine yet, as well as a whole new body, uprated chassis and a luxurious new interior. 
 
As Aston’s flagship series-production front-engined model, though, it’s also impossible not to compare it to Ferrari’s new 12Cilindri, reigniting a generations-long battle between the two iconic sports car manufacturers. 
 
Sitting above the recently renewed Vantage and DB12 in the Aston line-up, the new Vanquish is available to order now from ‘around’ £333,000, with Aston Martin building no more than 1,000 units every year. 


