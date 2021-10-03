Aston Martin To Join The EV Race Starting 2025 With Two Models

Luxury automaker Aston Martin has committed to building two battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the UK, beginning in 2025. The two BEVs in development will be a sports car and an SUV. With hybrid models in the pipeline as well, Aston Martin is inching toward EVs within a faster adapting automotive market. While interviewing with the Financial Times, Executive Lawrence Stroll said the BEVs will be produced at UK Aston Martin plants. The SUV will be built in Wales. Meanwhile, the Aston Martin sports EV will be produced at the company’s headquarters in Gaydon. Mercedes-Benz, which now owns 20% of the company, will not be producing the upcoming EVs. Although, they may still be providing batteries at some point.



