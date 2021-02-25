Aston Martin Valhalla To Be Powered By Mercedes Powerplant

Following a challenging 2020, Tobias Moers, Aston Martin‘s CEO, has said that the Valhalla, though delayed, is still on its way. What will go under the hood, though, is less certain. “We will have the Valhalla with us in the second half of 2023,” the CEO told investors following the announcement of its 2020 financial results, per Autocar. “With the transformational technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz, there are other chances for us regarding combustion engines, but we will still have an electrified drivetrain.”



