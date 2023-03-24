Aston Martin's First Electric Sports Car to Be Named The Vanguard

Agent009 submitted on 3/24/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:11:25 AM

Views : 556 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Aston Martin has filed three trademarks for the name Vanguard, two with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and the third through the Japanese intellectual property office (JPO). This may be the name of the first electric Aston Martin.

 
Aston has a history of using names starting with a V - with the Vanquish and Vantage being the most well-known, while the Valkyrie and Valhalla have also joined the fray. Aston Martin will likely use the Vanguard name for a new model soon, although the nature of that model remains a mystery.
 
The Aston Martin Vanguard will unlikely replace one of the current series-production variants. The Vantage name is a staple in the Aston lineup, while the DB11 will be replaced by the DB12 when it is facelifted. The DBX nameplate is likely to live on for the brand's SUV.


Read Article


Aston Martin's First Electric Sports Car to Be Named The Vanguard

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)