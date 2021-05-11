Aston Martin’s High-Performance DBX S May Be Getting A V12 Engine

We have our first shots of the high-performance variant of Aston Martin’s first SUV performance testing at the fearsome Nürburgring. Reportedly called the DBX S, the SUV should boast some serious performance.

Seen here sporting an enormous grille with big air inlets at the front, as well as four tailpipes at the back, all signs point to a big engine with big cooling needs under the hood. These shots also reveal massive brakes behind those big wheels, which further suggests that this will be the high-performance variant of the SUV.