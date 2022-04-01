Aston Martin's New Luxury Apartments Come With a Free Car

Fine cars and breathtaking architecture often go hand in hand. A recent Lamborghini special edition was inspired by Korea's traditional architecture, while serial car collector Manny Khoshbin made his many millions in real estate. Clearly, there is a tenuous link between the two worlds, but Aston Martin Residences is now bringing them closer together with a high-rise residential building on the Miami, Florida waterfront. The shape of the building is inspired by the aerodynamic principles employed to streamline cars as a way to minimize the impact of the coast's notorious coastlines, but there's much more to get amazed by than just the novel shape of the structure.



