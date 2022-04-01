Aston Martin's New Luxury Apartments Come With a Free Car

Agent009 submitted on 1/4/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:36:06 AM

Views : 362 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Fine cars and breathtaking architecture often go hand in hand. A recent Lamborghini special edition was inspired by Korea's traditional architecture, while serial car collector Manny Khoshbin made his many millions in real estate. Clearly, there is a tenuous link between the two worlds, but Aston Martin Residences is now bringing them closer together with a high-rise residential building on the Miami, Florida waterfront. The shape of the building is inspired by the aerodynamic principles employed to streamline cars as a way to minimize the impact of the coast's notorious coastlines, but there's much more to get amazed by than just the novel shape of the structure.

Read Article


Aston Martin's New Luxury Apartments Come With a Free Car

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)