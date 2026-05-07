Aston Martin's New Vanquish Caught Tearing Up The Nürburgring

Now Aston Martin has entered the hypercar market with the Valhalla and Valkyrie, you could be forgiven for thinking the British company has turned its attention away from big grand tourers – but a new version of the Vanquish suggests otherwise.

Ready to be positioned as Aston Martin’s flagship GT model, this new car, likely to mark a return of the Vanquish S nameplate for the first time since 2018, has been caught testing at the Nürburgring, prior to a full reveal likely to be later this year.

The Vanquish S comes at a busy time for Aston Martin. Alongside the aforementioned mid-engined hypercars, a more potent DB12 S has launched, while there’s also a hot-rod Vantage testing that could bring back the AMR badge.