Astronaut Dr. Sian Proctor Switches MINI Out For Mustang Mach-E And Lauds How Much Better It Is. We Guess The MINI Is Now TAKING UP SPACE!

If you're not familiar with her you need to brush up on your Astronauts...



Proctor's radio call sign, "Leo" (short for Leonardo da Vinci) is a nod to her status as

a modern-day renaissance woman. A geologist, an artist, a science communicator, and an astronaut, she became the first Black woman to pilot a spacecraft as part of Space's Inspiration4 mission in September. "When people ask me if I was afraid to lift off to space, I tell them no, I was more afraid that this moment would never come," " says Proctor. "My father was a hidden figure who worked as a NASA contractor during the Apollo missions. He inspired me to become a scientist, an explorer, and now an astronaut. When my time finally arrived, I was excited and ready."



It's interesting how rather than juse saying she's happy with her Mach-E, she uses the tweet to kind of DIS the MINI Cooper she had before.



We guess it's her MINI that's TAKING UP SPACE now!



What say you Spies?



One year ago I moved using my Mini Cooper this time I’ve got my @FordMustang Mach-E. What a difference!! I LOVE having an EV SUV!?? pic.twitter.com/df7L3blOQY — Dr. Sian “Leo” Proctor (@DrSianProctor) January 16, 2022



