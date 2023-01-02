At 140 MPGe The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Becomes One Of The Most Efficient Vehicles In The US

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 has completed final EPA testing, with the SE Long Range RWD trim receiving an EPA-estimated range of 361 miles. Its 140 MPGe fuel efficiency puts it at the top of the pack in the U.S. market, next to Lucid Air Pure.



Hyundai Ioniq 6 doesn’t strike as the most handsome electric vehicle out there, but it sure is one of the most efficient. The same reason behind its peculiar shape is what’s making it use so little battery: the state-of-the-art aerodynamics. Thanks to a 0.22 drag coefficient, the Ioniq 6 is among the most efficient vehicles in the U.S. Now that EPA has completed the tests, we found that the most efficient Ioniq 6 is the SE Long Range RWD trim, with an EPA estimate of 140 MPGe. Only the Lucid Air Pure AWD and Lucid Air Touring AWD have a similar fuel economy rating.



Read Article