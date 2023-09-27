At $15,980 The Nissan Versa Is America's Cheapest Car But Is It Worth It?

Nissan made the new Versa $150 more expensive than its predecessor, which is still in the online configurator with its $15,980 MSRP. But the refreshed 2023 Nissan Versa still is the cheapest car you can get in America, sitting below Mitsubishi's Mirage, which starts at $16,695.
 
The starting price is for the entry-level Versa S, which sports halogen headlights and 15-inch steel wheels. Nissan promises better sound insulation. The driver will benefit from the presence of keyless entry, power windows, and a four-speaker audio system, while the infotainment menu is displayed on a 7-inch touchscreen.
 
The 1.6-liter 16-valve four-cylinder engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Those who want the optional Xtronic CVT will have to pay $17,800.


