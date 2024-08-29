At $420,000 The Lucid Air Sapphire Is The Fastest Armored Car You Can Buy

The Lucid Air Sapphire has now effectively become the world’s fastest armored car. The armored Lucid Air Sapphire was the creation of the U.S. Armor Group, a global threat mitigation company that lists entities such as the Department of Defense and DARPA as some of its partnership organizations. As per the group, its Lucid Air Sapphire armored car is designed to reset “preconceptions about armored luxury.” The armored Lucid Air Sapphire already has a very impressive base. There are few electric vehicles out there, after all, that boasts 1,234 hp, a 0-60 mph time of 1.89 seconds, a top speed of 205 mph, and a range of 427 miles per charge. A look at the armor package implemented by U.S. Armor Group shows that the company really made it a point to tune its modifications for the Sapphire.



