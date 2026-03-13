At $8.00 A Gallon, California Gas Prices Border On Robbery

California knows how to party pay a whole lot of money for a gallon of gas. While prices across the country are firing upward this week after the new war in Iran led to attacks on production and a cut-off of supply, it seems like Californians are feeling it the most. At least one station has put its price on the wrong side of $8 per gallon, which might make it the Erewhon of gas stations. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has shot up by 62 cents in the last two weeks, according to data from AAA. If you need diesel, it's gone up even more, from $3.62 a month ago to $4.78 today.



