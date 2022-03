A massive pile-up involving tractor trailers left multiple people dead on a Missouri interstate Thursday.

A driver braking in fog along I-57 near Charleston seemingly caused a chain reaction, Zach Bolden, director of the Mississippi County EMS, told WIFR. As many as 50 vehicles were involved in the collision.

Photos and videos obtained by the Daily News show plumes of black smoke billowing out of a mess of overturned trucks on the side of the road. At least one was still on fire.