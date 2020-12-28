At Least The Bumpers Won't Fall Off - Ford Promises Better EV Build Quality Than Tesla

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is gaining a lot of momentum, with avid electric vehicle enthusiasts expressing their support for the all-electric premium crossover. Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who tends to poke fun at competitors like the Audi e-tron, praised Ford for the Mach-E during its launch, congratulating the automaker and expressing his excitement for the vehicle on his personal Twitter account.

But the electric vehicle sector is still a very competitive segment. And for legacy automakers like Ford, it appears that some old habits die hard. During a recent interview with Autoblog, for example, EV boss Darren Palmer seemingly couldn’t resist throwing some shade at Ford’s biggest competitor in the electric car segment. While speaking with the motoring publication, Palmer remarked that buyers of Ford’s EVs would not be required to compromise, especially when it comes to quality.