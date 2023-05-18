At Only $71,000 Who Should Be Worried About The Rugged Ineos Grenadier?

Pricing for the Ineos Grenadier has finally been confirmed. The utilitarian yet premium off-roader will start at $71,500 in the US, while two other "preconfigured" models, called the Trialmaster Edition and Fieldmaster Edition, start at a smidge under $80,000.
 
The base Ineos Grenadier is deliberately spartan. Ineos describes it as a "blank canvas ready to be configured for the exact needs of customers," making it the closest in concept to the original Land Rover Defender.
 
It has a six-cylinder BMW engine, box section ladder-frame chassis, permanent four-wheel-drive, solid beam axles, and up to three locking differentials.


