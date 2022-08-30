At What Price Do Give Up On Cars And Move On To Something Else?

The 2022 Monterey Car Week is in the books, and this year brought some outrageously expensive metal (or carbon fiber). Some of the reveal highlights from the event include the V10-powered McLaren Solus GT, 1,578-horsepower Bugatti W16 Mistral, and the 1,817-hp Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster. But here's the question; at $3.5 million, $5 million, and $3 million, respectively, does any real car enthusiast truly care?

We posed this exact question on social media with over 80% of nearly 500 respondents answering "no." This got us thinking, at what point does a car enthusiast tune out on reveals like these because they are simply unobtainable without winning the lottery or being adopted by Jeff Bezos? The discourse surrounding this idea was quite interesting, so we've come up with some theories about what makes these seven-figure cars worth admiring or ignoring.