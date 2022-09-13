Atlanta Falcons Cornerback Casey Hayward Treats Himself To A Ferrari 488 For His Birthday

Casey Hayward has been a football cornerback for the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League since March 2022. He started his professional career in 2012 when he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers. He later played for the San Diego / Los Angeles Chargers for five seasons and the Las Vegas Raiders for a season. During his decade-long career, he earned over $40 million, with a net worth estimated at approximately $20 million.



For his 33rd birthday, the NFL player took to social media to share that it was his “best day ever,” celebrating with his closest friends and family. He also “got the best gift in the world” – a black Ferrari 488.



