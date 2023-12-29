Atlanta Owner Claims 2022 Honda Civic Is Melting In The Summer Heat - Automaker Says This Is Normal

Georgia may be known for its hot, humid summers, but its winters are pretty mild, so you wouldn’t think the sun would be causing any problems this time of year. Unfortunately for one family living north of Atlanta, that’s not the case. Their daughter’s 2022 Honda Civic is melting, WSB-TV reports.

According to Charles Goldberg, his daughter’s side-view mirrors, bumper and other trim pieces began to warp, and bubbles appeared in the paint. “It’s as if someone shot a ray gun at our car,” he told the news outlet, adding, “I’d never seen anything like it. It was also warped and started melting and disintegrating.”


