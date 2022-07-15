Attacks On Waymo Vehicles Increase In Cities That Struggle With Crime

Two Waymo self-driving vehicles were reportedly attacked by pedestrians in two separate incidents in Arizona and California this month.

The first incident occured at 3 a.m. on July 5 in Tempe, Arizona, where a pedestrian described as "erratic" by Waymo spokesperson Nick Smith ran out in front of a Jaguar I-Pace EV that was operating in fully autonomous mode.

According to Waymo's press statement to The Verge, the safety driver immediately took over control of the vehicle and braked the car to a halt without hitting the person. The pedestrian then jumped on the Jaguar's hood and punctured the windshield, injuring the driver.



