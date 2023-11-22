Audi A5 Avant Prototype Caught In The Open - Is It A Change For The Better?

Audi is retiring the A4 sedan and Avant wagon after 30 years of sterling service fighting the BMW 3-Series. But fans of the popular German compact needn’t be worried because the model is being reborn as the A5, adopting a name already used on the two-door coupe and four-door Sportback spun from the A4’s platform.



It’s all part of Audi’s plan to give combustion-engined cars odd numbers and EVs even ones so that customers can more easily navigate their way through the range until the brand goes electric-only. That will happen at some point in the early 2030s, though the automaker has already said it won’t be introducing any new ICE-powered cars after 2026.





