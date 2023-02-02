Audi A6 Sedan And RS6 E-tron Due In Early 2024

The Audi A6 will gain an electric equivalent in 2024, complete with an Avant-badged version that's set to be the one of the first electric executive estates on sale.

Ingolstadt's answer to the upcoming 2023 BMW i5 will be heavily based on last year's acclaimed Audi A6 E-tron and A6 Avant E-tron concepts - with minimal revisions made to prepare it for showrooms, Autocar understands.

Speaking recently to Autocar, Audi design boss Marc Lichte revealed that a recent string of concepts from the firm are much closer to production cars than is often the case.