Audi A6 e-tron Caught Undergoing Winter Testing

Audi frantically tests the A6 e-tron in all environments, a sure sign that the development phase is almost complete. After we saw the electric sedan doing rounds on the Nürburgring last week, our photographers snapped a new set of pictures in Sweden, where the Audi engineers calibrate the assistance systems in the snow. The low temperatures in northern Europe also strain the battery and the electric drivetrain, so there’s a lot of crucial data to gather from these tests.



For most of the outside world, this Audi A6 e-tron prototype looks just like those before it. To the trained eye, it still reveals many interesting details. For once, this A6 e-tron has finally got its production lights, and we see it follows in the footsteps of the A6 e-tron concepts presented in the spring. Despite the camouflage, we can tell that the headlights are exactly as those on the A6 e-tron concepts, most clearly shown on the A6 Avant e-tron.



