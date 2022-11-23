Audi A6 e-tron Sighted Circling The Nürburgring

Audi’s electric revolution continues as spy photographers have snapped the A6 e-tron undergoing testing on the Nürburgring.

Previewed by a concept last year, the production model is a notable departure as it features split lighting units that are recessed. They reside on either side of a fully enclosed grille, which is flanked by a sizable intake and triangular air curtains.

The rest of the design more closely echoes the concept as we can see a rakish windscreen that flows into a sloping roof. They’re joined by a high beltline and a relatively small greenhouse. While this design recalls the concept, the production model has been outfitted with traditional side mirrors and flush-mounted door handles.