Audi A6 e-tron To Challenge The Electric BMW 5 Series

The new Audi A6 e-tron is here. The venerable company-car favourite has been given a new lease of life with a sleek, aero-optimised design and a range of zero-emission electric powertrains. The A6 e-tron Sportback and A6 e-tron Avant have been revealed in tandem, ahead of their UK launch towards the end of this year.

Headline stats include up to 750 kilometres (466 miles) of range, 270kW ultra-rapid charging, and a set of advanced digital light clusters with eight customisable designs. Rear and quattro four-wheel-drive models will be offered, as well as a near-500bhp S6 flagship capable of 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.