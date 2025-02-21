Audi Admits Interior Workmanship Has Suffered - Vows Corrective Action

Since the mid-1990s, Audi has stood for uncompromising quality in workmanship and materials like no other brand. This laid the foundation for its rise from a gray, somewhat brittle-looking corporate mouse to a premium manufacturer on par with Mercedes and BMW in terms of image. Recently, however, this nimbus has begun to falter. On the one hand, this is certainly due to the management chaos of the past few years, where the heads of development have been in a constant scramble, resulting in considerable delays in the introduction of vital new models. The backlog of new cars has now cleared up, with six new models presented last year alone: the A6 e-tron, Q6 e-tron, A5 sedan, A5 Avant, Q5 SUV, and Q5 Sportback. In addition, the important A6 Avant with combustion engines will be presented in a few weeks' time.



