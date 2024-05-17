Audi Again Wins The Right To Supply Vehicles To The UK Royal Family

Audi UK Director Andrew Doyle confirmed on LinkedIn that the German automaker would continue to supply the Royal Family with vehicles for another 36 months. Buckingham Palace awarded the brand's British division a so-called "warrant," which is an honor bestowed on "grantees" who regularly deal with the Royal Household.

No matter who you are, personal mobility is a concern. However, when you have to move safely across the country as a hereditary leader, things become a bit more complicated. Not just comfort but reliability and safety are mandatory as well.

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her affinity for Land Rover. She was often spotted driving a Range Rover. The Indian-owned company supplied the Royal Family with many vehicles, including the one that President Obama rode in when he visited the UK.